U19 World Cup: Pakistan win toss, bowl first against New Zealand

Pakistan captain Farhan Yousuf (second left) and New Zealand skipper Thomas Coney Jones (second right) present for toss in the Super Sixes fixture of the ICC Men's U19 World Cup 2026 at Harare Sports Club on January 27, 2025. — X@TheRealPCB

Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl first against New Zealand in the Super Sixes fixture of the ICC Men's U19 World Cup 2026 at Harare Sports Club on Tuesday.

Pakistan entered the stage with two points, which they carried forward with the victory over Zimbabwe, and would ideally need to win both their Super Sixes matches to qualify for the semi-finals, scheduled to be played on February 3 and 4, respectively.

For the unversed, the top two teams from each Super Sixes group will advance into the knockouts, while the final of the 16-team tournament is slated to be played at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on February 6.

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Sameer Minhas, Hamza Zahoor(wk), Usman Khan, Ahmed Hussain, Farhan Yousaf(c), Huzaifa Ahsan, Mohammad Shayan, Abdul Subhan, Momin Qamar, Mohammad Sayyam, Ali Raza.

New Zealand: Marco Alpe(wk), Hugo Bogue, Tom Jones(c), Snehith Reddy, Jacob Cotter, Brandon Matzopoulos, Jaskaran Sandhu, Callum Samson, Mason Clarke, Hunter Shore, Luke Harrison.