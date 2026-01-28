Pak-Australia series to aid selection of playing XI for T20 World Cup: Salman Agha

Pakistan’s T20I captain Salman Ali Agha speaking during the pre-series press conference ahead of the three-match T20I series against Australia in Lahore on January 28, 2026. — PCB

LAHORE: Pakistan’s T20I captain Salman Ali Agha on Wednesday said that the upcoming T20 series against Australia would help the team finalise their playing XI for the T20 World Cup.

During the pre-series press conference, Agha said: "We are moving in our own direction. The next three matches are very important. This series will give us a good idea about our 11 players."

He stressed the importance of collective performance over individual accolades as the team prepares to take on Australia in the three-match series, which kicks off on Thursday.

During the pre-series press conference, Agha highlighted that the team is focused on carving its own path rather than being influenced by media attention or star players.

The right-handed batter expressed his desire for the media to shift focus away from star batter Babar Azam and pay attention to the other players in the squad.

"I hope that when I attend the press conference, there are no questions about Babar. There are 14 other players, batsmen in the team, so think about them as well and talk about them too. Let him be and focus on batting," he stated.

The middle-order batter emphasised the significance of the series, underlining that every team member is aware of their role and the need for adaptability based on match situations.

"The series against Australia is very important for us. Roles are clear for every player; we know exactly what we need from each one. We should play according to what the team requires. If a run rate of 6 is needed, I will play accordingly; if 10 is needed, I will adjust," he added.

Addressing Australia's strength and consistency, he noted that the absence of key players will not diminish their challenge. Agha framed the series as a crucial opportunity for Pakistan to assert themselves.

"Australia's mindset is consistent; even if their main players are missing, it doesn't make a difference. For us, this is an opportunity to win the series. You have to play according to what the team demands; you can't choose your own position. Usman Tariq can prove to be a trump card for us," he concluded.

The second and third T20Is of the series will also be played at the same venue on January 31 and February 1, respectively. The toss for each match is scheduled for 5:30pm PKT, with the first ball to be bowled at 6:00pm PKT.

The series will offer vital match practice for both teams ahead of the T20 World Cup, which will be held in India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8.

Pakistan has been drawn in Group A alongside India, the USA, the Netherlands and Namibia, while Australia is in Group B with Sri Lanka, Ireland, Zimbabwe and Oman.

This marks Australia's third visit to Pakistan since March–April 2022, when they toured for a historic Test series, followed by an ODI series and a single T20I.

The Kangaroos also played three matches of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan, including a narrow three-wicket T20I win at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium on April 5, 2022.

Historically, Australia and Pakistan have faced off 28 times in T20 internationals, with Australia claiming 14 wins and Pakistan 12. One match ended in a tie and another produced no result.

Trophy for Pakistan-Australia T20I series unveiled

Earlier, the glittering trophy for the highly anticipated three-match T20I series between hosts Pakistan and Australia was unveiled.

The silverware was presented by Pakistan captain Agha and his Australian counterpart Mitchell Marsh before the pre-series press conference at Gaddafi Stadium.

Pakistan T20I captain Salman Ali Agha (left) and Australia’s Mitchell Marsh pictured with the T20I series trophy at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on January 28, 2026 — PCB

