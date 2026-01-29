 
Geo News

Pakistan win toss, opt to bat first in T20I series opener against Australia

Skipper Salman Ali Agha leads national side in three-match series

By
Sports Desk
|

January 29, 2026

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha pictured with Australian skipper during toss at first T20I at Lahores Gaddafi Stadium on January 29, 2026. — PCB
Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha pictured with Australian skipper during toss at first T20I at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium on January 29, 2026. — PCB

Pakistan on Thursday won the toss and opted to bat first against Australia in the first T20I of the three-matchs series being played at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium.

Pakistan and Australia have met 28 times in T20 Internationals. Australia have won 14 matches, Pakistan 12, with one match ending in a tie and another producing no result.

During the match, the Green Shirts will look to carry forward their winning momentum from recent home T20I series victories against Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe to their tied three-match away series in Sri Lanka this month, as they aim to build confidence ahead of the T20 World Cup next month.

Meanwhile the visitors will aim to rebuild confidence and focus on getting back to winning ways after losing the T20I series against India, as they prepare for a strong showing in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Ali Agha (c), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan (wk), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Salman Mirza and Abrar Ahmed.

Australia: Travis Head (c), Matt Short, Cameron Green, Matthew Renshaw, Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe, Jack Edwards, Xavier Bartlett, Mahli Beardman and Adam Zampa.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details. 

PSL 11: Local players' category renewals unveiled ahead of auction
PSL 11: Local players' category renewals unveiled ahead of auction
Gillespie expected to join PSL's Hyderabad franchise as head coach
Gillespie expected to join PSL's Hyderabad franchise as head coach
U19 World Cup: Sameer Minhas powers Pakistan to victory over New Zealand
U19 World Cup: Sameer Minhas powers Pakistan to victory over New Zealand
ICC rejects T20 World Cup accreditation bids from Bangladeshi journalists video
ICC rejects T20 World Cup accreditation bids from Bangladeshi journalists
Pakistan's first female MMA fighter Anita Karim misses bout due to UAE visa rejection
Pakistan's first female MMA fighter Anita Karim misses bout due to UAE visa rejection
Scotland unveil squad after Bangladesh's exclusion from T20 World Cup 2026
Scotland unveil squad after Bangladesh's exclusion from T20 World Cup 2026
Pakistan to take decision on T20 World Cup participation on Friday or next Monday: Naqvi video
Pakistan to take decision on T20 World Cup participation on Friday or next Monday: Naqvi
No Pak vs Ind match at T20 World Cup? PCB mulls options after ICC kicks out Bangaldesh video
No Pak vs Ind match at T20 World Cup? PCB mulls options after ICC kicks out Bangaldesh