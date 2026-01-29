Bangladesh approves shooting team's India tour

Image shows shooters participate in 27th interclub shooting competition 2024. — BSSF

Bangladesh has approved its shooting team's tour to New Delhi for next month's Asian Shooting Championships days after the cricket team's refusal to play in India due to safety concerns cost them a place at the T20 World Cup.

Bangladesh have been replaced by Scotland in the T20 World Cup, which runs from February 7 to March 8, after they insisted, they would not tour India, highlighting security concerns following soured political relations between the neighbours.

The International Cricket Council (ICC), citing independent security assessment reports, dismissed Bangladesh's demands to play their World Cup matches in tournament co-hosts Sri Lanka instead, arguing the late change in schedule was "not feasible".

However, media reports in Bangladesh said a three-member contingent comprising shooter Robiul Islam, his coach Sharmin Akhter and jury member Saima Feroze had received sports ministry approval to compete in New Delhi.

National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) Secretary General Pawan Singh confirmed the shooting team would compete in India.

"Bangladesh’s participation was confirmed a month ago. Our applications for clearances for all nations have been in process for almost three months,” Singh told Reuters.

“We have to follow International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) norms as a sport and comply with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) charter, and as NRAI, we have always received support from the government.”

Singh added that the Bangladesh contingent did not request any extra security measures.

"The Bangladesh team has come to our tournaments many times, so they know our strict protocols well. Maybe that’s why they are confident and have not made any special requests.”

The Asian Shooting Confederation, which is organising the event, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The continental rifle and pistol shooting championship will be held in New Delhi from February 2-14.