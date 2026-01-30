Shahid Afridi's 2009 performance listed among iconic T20I World Cup feats

Former captain Shahid Afridi celebrates taking the wicket of Canada's Rizwan Cheema during their ICC Cricket World Cup group A match in Colombo March 3, 2011. — Reuters/File

Former captain Shahid Khan Afridi's 2009 performance in the ICC T20 World Cup has been listed among the unforgettable iconic feats.

From India's triumph in the inaugural 2007 edition to the most recent competition, these standout moments have left an indelible mark on T20 cricket.

At the very first ICC Men's T20 World Cup in South Africa, Yuvraj Singh made history by hitting six sixes in a single over off Stuart Broad.

The left-handed all-rounder became only the fourth player to achieve this feat — after Garry Sobers, Ravi Shastri, and Herschelle Gibbs—and the first to do so in T20 cricket.

His explosive innings of a 12-ball fifty helped India post a formidable total and set the stage for a five-run victory over Pakistan in the final.

Shahid Afridi returned to the tournament in 2009, determined to make an impact.

In the semi-finals against South Africa, Afridi scored a crucial 51 off 34 balls and claimed key wickets of Herschelle Gibbs and AB de Villiers, finishing with figures of 2-16.

His all-round performance propelled Pakistan to a second consecutive T20 World Cup final and eventually helped them lift the trophy.

Australia's Michael Hussey starred in the 2010 semi-final against Pakistan in the West Indies, scoring an unbeaten 60 off just 24 balls while batting at number seven.

With Australia needing 87 from 45 balls, Hussey's blistering innings, including three sixes and a four in the final over, secured a dramatic win with a ball to spare.

In the 2012 final, Sunil Narine's masterful bowling helped the West Indies claim their first ICC Men's T20 World Cup title.

The mystery spinner took 3-9, dismissing key batsmen including Mahela Jayawardene and Lasith Malinga, as Sri Lanka fell 36 runs short in their chase of 138.

Rangana Herath starred for Sri Lanka in a crucial knockout match against New Zealand, taking five wickets for just three runs.

After Sri Lanka were bowled out for 119, Herath dismantled the Black Caps' batting line-up and contributed to two run-outs, helping dismiss New Zealand for just 60.

Carlos Brathwaite created one of T20 cricket's most iconic moments in the 2016 final.

Needing 19 runs from the last over against England, Brathwaite smashed four consecutive sixes off Ben Stokes to clinch the victory for the West Indies, immortalised by commentator Ian Bishop's legendary call.

In the 2021 final, Mitch Marsh played a match-winning innings of 77* as Australia chased down New Zealand's target of 173.

Alongside David Warner, Marsh steadied the innings after Aaron Finch's early dismissal and showcased his power-hitting skills, earning the Player of the Match award in Australia's eight-wicket triumph.

England claimed their second ICC Men's T20 World Cup in 2022, with Ben Stokes producing a match-defining 52 in the final against Pakistan.

After England slipped to 45-3 chasing 138, Stokes guided his side home with an over to spare, cementing England's status as the only country to hold both white-ball world champion titles simultaneously.

In the 2024 final, Virat Kohli delivered a composed 76 to steer India to a competitive total of 176-7 against South Africa.

After early wickets left India reeling at 34-3, Kohli's innings earned him the Player of the Match award, while Jasprit Bumrah's bowling sealed a seven-run victory in what would be Kohli's final T20I appearance.