ICC announces match officials for T20 World Cup 2026 group stage

Renowned match referee Ranjan Madugalle (second from left) looks on ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup match between New Zealand and Ireland at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide on November 4, 2022. — ICC

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday announced the match officials for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 group stage matches, as the tournament is scheduled to begin on February 7 in India.

A total of 24 officials have been appointed as on-field umpires, while six will serve as match referees during the group stage. Officials for the Super Eight and knockout stages will be confirmed at a later date.

For the tournament opener between Pakistan and the Netherlands at the Sinhalese Sports Club ground in Colombo, Kumar Dharmasena and Wayne Knights will serve as on-field umpires.

The match will mark the Knights' first appearance at a Men's T20 World Cup, while Dharmasena continues to build on his extensive tournament experience.

Dharmasena, a member of Sri Lanka's 1996 Men's Cricket World Cup-winning team, has officiated in 37 matches at the Men's T20 World Cup, including the finals in 2016 and 2022, ranking him fourth on the all-time list for matches officiated in the competition.

Knights, meanwhile, will reach a milestone, standing in his 50th T20 International during the Group A clash.

On the opening day in Kolkata, Nitin Menon and Sam Nogajski will officiate the Group C encounter between Scotland and the West Indies.

Menon was part of the on-field umpiring team for the first semi-final of the 2024 Men's T20 World Cup between Afghanistan and South Africa, while Nogajski officiated four group matches at the previous edition, including India's game against the USA.

Later on 7 February, India will face the USA, with Paul Reiffel and Rod Tucker appointed as on-field umpires.

Tucker, who leads the list of officials with the most ICC Men's T20 World Cup appearances at 46, is set to reach his 50th match during the tournament.

The Australian umpire will also oversee matches including England and Nepal, India and Namibia and South Africa and the United Arab Emirates.

Chris Gaffaney and Richard Illingworth, who officiated together in the 2024 final, will reunite for the Group B clash between Australia and Ireland on 11 February.

Illingworth will also stand alongside Dharmasena for the high-profile group-stage match between India and Pakistan in Colombo on 15 February.

Match Officials for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026

Match Referees:

Dean Cosker, David Gilbert, Ranjan Madugalle, Andrew Pycroft, Richie Richardson and Javagal Srinath.

Umpires:

Roland Black, Chris Brown, Kumar Dharmasena, Chris Gaffaney, Adrian Holdstock, Richard Illingworth, Richard Kettleborough, Wayne Knights, Donovan Koch, Jayaraman Madanagopal, Nitin Menon, Sam Nogajski, KNA Padmanabhan, Allahuddien Paleker, Ahsan Raza, Leslie Reifer, Paul Reiffel, Langton Rusere, Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid, Gazi Sohel, Rod Tucker, Alex Wharf, Raveendra Wimalasiri and Asif Yaqoob.