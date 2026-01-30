'Feel the Thrill': ICC releases official song for Men's T20 World Cup 2026

Indian team celebrate after winning the T20I World Cup 2025.— Reuters/File

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday released an official anthem of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 with the title ‘Feel the Thrill’ that resonates with the excitement of the event, scheduled to be played in India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8.

The two-minute-long soundtrack was composed by renowned Indian musician Anirudh Ravichander, who expressed gratitude over the opportunity and termed the anthem as an attempt to bring global fans closer.

"Every cheer, every silence, every heartbeat connects in the same tune when it comes to cricket," Ravichander said in an ICC-released statement.

"It's a feeling, an emotion. I'm glad to be associated with the Feel the Thrill campaign and official song. This is our attempt to bring the global fans together in a spirited unity up and above the fierce on-field rivalry that is set to unfold across the subcontinent."

The music video featured montages of memorable moments from the previous edition of the extravaganza, including Pakistan's title victory in 2009 under the leadership of Younis Khan.

ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta backed the anthem to use its music to connect fans and turn the 20-team tournament into a worldwide celebration.

"ICC's pinnacle events are global cultural extravaganzas bringing together the best of lifestyle, entertainment, community and experiential diversity, with a compelling athletic spectacle at their heart," Gupta stated.

"The ICC Men's T20 World Cup is uniquely competitive, thrilling and expressive, where moments turn into life-long memories for players and fans alike.

"The official song for the tournament aspires to bring this spirit to life, using its music to connect fans, celebrate diversity and turn the event into a shared worldwide celebration of the best that our sport offers," he said.