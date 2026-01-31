 
Pakistan win toss, elect to bat against Australia in second T20I

Green Shirts lead 1-0 after 22-run win in first match

January 31, 2026

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha (second from left) flips the coin as Australia’s Travis Head (second from right) calls it at the toss for the first T20I match at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, on January 31, 2026. — PCB
Pakistan have won the toss and elected to bat first against Australia in the second T20I of the three-match series here on Saturday at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Pakistan go into the match 1-0 up after defending 168/8 in the opener to bowl Australia out of contention at 146/8, sealing a 22-run win. Saim Ayub starred with a quick 40 and two wickets as spinners and run-outs dominated Australia’s chase.

Pakistan make three changes from Thursday’s XI, bringing in Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah and Usman Tariq for Fakhar Zaman, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Salman Mirza.

Australia make four changes with Mitchell Marsh replacing Travis Head as captain and Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann and Sean Abbott coming in for Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe, Jack Edwards and Mahli Beardman.

Separately, right-arm pacer Mohammad Wasim Jr has been released from the Pakistan squad for the remainder of the series, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Friday, without giving a reason.

Pakistan and Australia have now met 29 times in T20 Internationals. Australia have won 14, Pakistan 13, with one tie and one no result.

  • Matches played: 29
  • Pakistan won: 13
  • Australia won: 14
  • Tied/No Result: 1/1

Playing XI

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Ali Agha (c), Babar Azam, Usman Khan (wk), Shadab Khan, Muhammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Usman Tariq, Abrar Ahmed

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis (wk), Matthew Renshaw, Cooper Connolly, Matthew Short, Xavier Bartlett, Matthew Kuhnemann, Adam Zampa, Sean Abbott

