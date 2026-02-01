When will auction for Multan Sultans likely take place?

Multan Sultans players celebrate a wicket during their PSL 10 match against Lahore Qalandars at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on April 22, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: The Pakistan Super League (PSL) is set for a key commercial development as the auction of the Multan Sultans franchise is likely to be held in Lahore on February 9, sources told The News.

According to sources, Ali Tareen is among the key participants likely to enter the bidding process.

In addition, several foreign companies have expressed interest in acquiring the franchise, signaling strong international attention toward one of PSL’s most prominent teams.

The base price for the auction is anticipated to be over Rs170 crore, reflecting the rising valuation of PSL franchises amid growing popularity and commercial success of the league.

Meanwhile, the technical deadline for submitting proposals has been set for February 2, after which the final list of qualified bidders will be confirmed.

Multan Sultans saga

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in December 2025, had announced that it would be taking over the control of the Multan Sultans owing to the expiration of its ownership agreement on December 31, 2025.

However, the board, last month, decided to hold an auction and formally issued an advertisement inviting bids for the sale of franchise team rights.

According to the PCB’s invitation for bids, Multan Sultans, which entered the PSL in its third edition in 2018, has built an established fan base and presence within the competition. The board said the franchise now presents a “compelling opportunity” for new owners to build on its legacy and take the team to “unprecedented heights” in the PSL.

Under the bidding process, parties wishing to participate must obtain the bid documents from the PCB. The deadline for submission of technical proposals has been set for January 30, 2026, at 3pm, with the proposals to be opened the same day.

Only technically qualified bidders will be allowed to proceed to the next stage of the process, the PCB said in the notice.