Pakistan win toss, elect to bat first in final T20I against Australia

Green Shirts eye clean sweep as they enjoy 2-0 lead in three-match series

Sports Desk
February 01, 2026

Pakistan's captain Salman Ali Agha pictured alongside Australian skipper during 3rd T20I at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium on February 1, 2026. — PCB

Pakistan on Sunday won the toss and elected to bat first against Australia in the third and final T20I of the three-match series being played at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium.

The national side lead the three-match series by 2-0 courtesy of their consecutive wins in the first two matches, both teams now share an equal head-to-head record with 14 wins each, while one match ended in a tie and another produced no result.

During the match, the Green Shirts will look to maintain their winning momentum after back-to-back victories against Australia as they prepare for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

Meanwhile, Australia will aim to avoid a whitewash following defeats in the first two matches and earlier consecutive losses in T20I series against India.

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha (c), Babar Azam, Khawaja Nafay (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Abrar Ahmed, Naseem Shah and Shaheen Afridi.

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Matthew Short, Cameron Green, Matt Renshaw, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Philippe (wk), Mitchell Owen, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Matthew Kuhnemann and Adam Zampa.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details. 

