Pakistan win toss, elect to bat first in final T20I against Australia

Pakistan's captain Salman Ali Agha pictured alongside Australian skipper during 3rd T20I at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium on February 1, 2026. — PCB

Pakistan on Sunday won the toss and elected to bat first against Australia in the third and final T20I of the three-match series being played at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium.



The national side lead the three-match series by 2-0 courtesy of their consecutive wins in the first two matches, both teams now share an equal head-to-head record with 14 wins each, while one match ended in a tie and another produced no result.

During the match, the Green Shirts will look to maintain their winning momentum after back-to-back victories against Australia as they prepare for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

Meanwhile, Australia will aim to avoid a whitewash following defeats in the first two matches and earlier consecutive losses in T20I series against India.

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha (c), Babar Azam, Khawaja Nafay (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Abrar Ahmed, Naseem Shah and Shaheen Afridi.

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Matthew Short, Cameron Green, Matt Renshaw, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Philippe (wk), Mitchell Owen, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Matthew Kuhnemann and Adam Zampa.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.