Babar Azam surpasses India's Virat Kohli after setting another record in T20Is

Pakistan's star batter Babar Azam set a new milestone on Sunday, becoming the highest fifty-maker in men's T20Is and surpassing Indian veteran Virat Kohli's long-standing record.

The 31-year-old amassed the milestone during Pakistan's third T20I against Australia, underway here at the Gaddafi Stadium, as he made an unbeaten 50 off 36 deliveries with the help of three fours and a six.

It marked Babar's 39th half-century in men's T20I and propelled him past Kohli's tally of 38, who brought down curtains on his decorated career last year following India's ICC Men's T20 World Cup glory.

Former India captain Rohit Sharma holds the third spot in the elusive list with 37 half-centuries, followed by Pakistan wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Rizwan with 31, while Australia's David Warner is fifth with 29 fifties.

Most half-centuries in men's T20Is

Babar Azam (Pakistan) – 39 in 139 innings

Virat Kohli (India) – 38 in 125 innings

Rohit Sharma (India) – 37 in 159 innings

Mohammad Rizwan (Pakistan) – 31 in 106 innings

David Warner (Australia) – 29 in 110 innings

Babar is also the leading run-scorer in men's T20Is with 4,505 runs in 139 innings at a remarkable average of 39.51 and a strike rate of 128.38. He also has three centuries to his name in the shortest format.

Babar's record-breaking half-century backed the efforts of opener Saim Ayub and all-rounder Shadab Khan, playing a pivotal role in leading Pakistan to their highest-ever total against Australia in men's T20Is – 207/6 in 20 overs.

Saim remained the top-scorer for Pakistan with a 37-ball 56, studded with six fours and two sixes, followed by Babar's unbeaten 50, while Shadab bolstered Pakistan's total with a swashbuckling cameo, scoring 46 off just 19 deliveries, laced with five sixes and two fours.