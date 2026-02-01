 
'Vanguard Markhor Edition': Pakistan unveil kit for T20 World Cup 2026

Govt says Pakistan team to participate in tournament, skip India match

Sohail Imran
February 01, 2026

Pakistan T20I captain Salman Ali Agha (left) and spinner Abrar Ahmed. — X/@TheRealPCB
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Sunday unveiled the official kit of the national men's cricket team for the T20 World Cup 2026.

The kit's unveiling came shortly after the federal government granted conditional permission for Pakistan team's participation in the tournament, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

In a post on X, the cricket board showcased national players wearing the jersey, titled the "Vanguard Markhor Edition".

The jersey has a base colour of light green, with darker green patterns layered over it to depict the country's national animal – Markhor.

"The govt of Pakistan grants approval to the Pakistan cricket team to participate in the ICC World [Cup] T20 2026, the Pakistan cricket team shall not take the field in the match scheduled on 15th February 2026 against India," the govt said in a post on X.

The decision followed the International Cricket Council's (ICC) removal of Bangladesh from the tournament after Dhaka raised security concerns over playing in India.

Speaking in a post-match conference after defeating Australia in the third T20I in Lahore, Pakistan T20I captain said that the national side would "do whatever our cricket board instructs us to do".

On Pakistan's decision to boycott the match against India, he said: "The decision not to play against India is made by the government."

For the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026, all of Pakistan's matches are scheduled to be held in Sri Lanka.

