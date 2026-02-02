Pakistanis rally behind decision to boycott T20 World Cup India match

— AFP

Amid the reverberations across the cricketing world due to Pakistan's announcement of boycotting its T20 World Cup 2026 match against India, Pakistanis have rallied behind the decision taken by the government.

Following a meeting between Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday, it was announced that the Green Shirts will be participating in the event, set to commence on February 7, but will boycott the match against arch-rivals India.

Sources familiar with the matter told Geo News that the ICC’s biased treatment of Bangladesh was the main reason behind the decision.

Referring to the government of Pakistan's decision, the sources said that the decision aimed at expressing solidarity with Bangladesh, who have been replaced by Scotland in the tournament after refusing to travel to India due to security concerns and seeking transfer of matches to Sri Lanka — a request denied by the ICC.

It is pertinent to know that under the arrangement between Pakistan and India, the Men in Green will play in a neutral venue for any ICC event, including the T20 World Cup, where they are scheduled to play their matches in Sri Lanka.

With the ICC expressing hope that the PCB would work towards a "mutually acceptable resolution" and would consider the significant and long-term implications for cricket, Pakistanis have rallied behind the decision to boycott the India match.

"A tough but necessary stand by our Government. Principles must come before commercial interests," wrote former Pakistan Test cricketer Mohammad Yousaf in a post on X.

He further pointed out that the "selective" influence in world cricket needs to end for the game to truly be global.

Former PCB chief Najam Sethi also took to social media to back the government's decision.

Meanwhile, former cricketer Rashid Latif questioned the ICC's statement requesting the PCB to "reconsider preserving cricket’s ecosystem" and asked where the cricketing body was when Australia & West Indies forfeited their matches in 1996, England refusing to travel to Harare and New Zealand to Nairobi in 2003.

"ICC must realise they have been checkmated," remarked Latif.

Whereas, Pakistan's Test batter Abid Ali stressed the focus on national pride and glory.

Analyst and former Test cricketer Sikander Bakht, while speaking to Geo News, said that "a wonderful decision was made".

Pointing out the handshake issue with India, he said: "Look, India now cannot ask us why we made such a decision. India shakes hands with the whole world but not with us. India is ready to take a trophy with every person".

"[...] it refuses to take a trophy from a Pakistani who is the President of the Asian Cricket Council, [Mohsin] Naqvi," he added while referring to the 2025 Asia Cup controversy where the Indian team refused to receive trophy from ACC chief Naqvi, who also heads PCB.

"When they do this, we can do it too. And it is absolutely the right decision that we will play cricket with the whole world, but not with you," Bakht stressed.

He further called for the decision to boycott India matches across formats and said that it should also apply to the U19 and women's teams' matches as well.

"We should exert pressure: if they come to the negotiation table, bring Bangladesh back, even then we should take them on like this," he noted.

"I support Pakistan Government's decision to boycott the #T20WorldCup game against India," wrote a user on X.

Another user went on to highlight the ICC's double standards when it comes to the ICC's attitude towards India and other teams.

"Standing strong for Pakistan! Our decision to boycott the India-Pakistan World Cup game is a bold move to uphold our dignity and principles," said another X user.

Another user also backed the government's decision taken in solidarity with Bangladesh.



