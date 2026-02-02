Indian broadcasters to face 'billions in losses' after Pakistan boycott T20 World Cup game

India’s Tilak Varma (right) runs between the wickets as Shaheen Shah Afridi watches during the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Twenty20 international cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai, September 21, 2026. — AFP

Indian broadcasters are set to face a huge sum of money after Pakistan announced boycotting the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026 fixture against arch-rivals India, following the government's approval.

Green Shirts are in Group A along with India, Namibia, Netherlands and USA, and are playing all their matches in Sri Lanka, which is a co-host of the tournament along with India.

Pakistan will play their first match against Netherlands on February 7, the opening day of the T20 World Cup, and then take on USA on February 10, and Namibia on February 18.

The India-Pakistan fixture is the most commercially lucrative game, which bankrolls the tournament, drives broadcast valuations, sponsorship deals and advertising premiums.

In commercial terms, the overall value of a single India-Pakistan T20 match is around $500 million, approximately INR45,000 crore when broadcast rights, advertising premiums, sponsorship activations, ticket sales and downstream commercial activity are taken into account, stated a report by Indian publication NDTV.

According to the report, advertising slots during an India-Pakistan T20 match command between INR25 lakh and INR40 lakh for a 10-second spot, significantly higher than even knockout matches involving India against other top teams.

The most immediate financial impact would be felt by the official broadcast rights holder. Advertising revenue from the India-Pakistan match alone is estimated at around INR300 crore, the Indian publication cited industry projections as suggesting.

According to reports, both the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) would face an estimated immediate loss of around INR200 crore.

Separately, former Pakistan cricketer Rashid Latif pointed out that major corporate investment has already been committed to the tournament, noting that while the media group of Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani has invested around $900 million, the rest of the world combined has contributed approximately $600 million for the same World Cup.

“When a market of this size is shaken, the impact is not limited to one broadcaster,” he said. “India is affected, the BCCI is affected, and ultimately the ICC is also affected.”