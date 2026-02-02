ICC calls emergency meeting after Pakistan boycott India match in T20 World Cup

International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman Ajay Shah poses for a photo. — ICC website/File

ICC meeting may discuss imposing heavy fines on PCB: sources.

ICC earlier said it was awaiting formal communication from PCB.

Pak-India group match scheduled to be played on Feb 15.



DUBAI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has convened a virtual emergency board meeting today after the Pakistani government announced that the Green Shirts will participate in the upcoming T20 World Cup but boycott the February 15 match against India.

The group-stage clash between the arch-rivals is set to be played on February 15, 2026, in Sri Lanka.

The decision to boycott the match was declared by the government of Pakistan through its official social media channel on Sunday.

The announcement followed a conclusive meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi.

The government's statement explicitly granted the national team approval to participate in the tournament while simultaneously forbidding it from taking the field against India.

This move is perceived as a direct attempt to financially pressure the ICC, which PCB chief recently accused of applying "double standards" and operating under the influence of the Indian cricket board.

The International Cricket Council has confirmed it awaits formal communication from the Pakistan Cricket Board regarding this decision.

In a preliminary response, the global governing body expressed serious dismay, stating that selective participation contradicts the fundamental principle of a world sporting event. The ICC warned that such an action damages the spirit of the competition itself.

While recognising the prerogative of national governments, the ICC publicly urged the PCB to reconsider, arguing that the decision harms the sport and its global fanbase.

The council encouraged the Pakistani board to pursue a mutually acceptable solution that protects the interests of all stakeholders in the game.

The ICC board is now compelled to determine the tournament's integrity and address a clear breach of its playing agreements, which require teams to fulfil all scheduled fixtures.

Informed sources indicate the meeting will deliberate on imposing significant sanctions against Pakistan.

These potential measures include imposing heavy financial fines on the PCB and enforcing a possible ban from subsequent ICC tournaments.

Additional consequences could involve restricting Pakistan's bilateral series engagements with other top cricketing nations and placing limitations on foreign player involvement in the Pakistan Super League.

The PCB may also be held financially liable for compensating broadcasters and other commercial partners for losses resulting from the boycotted match.

The backdrop to this crisis includes recent PCB dissatisfaction with ICC decisions, notably the late replacement of Bangladesh with Scotland in the tournament schedule.