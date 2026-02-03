Australia's Hazlewood to miss start of T20 World Cup

Australia's Josh Hazlewood seen in action against New Zealand during ICC Men's T20 World Cup Final at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates on November 14, 2021. — Reuters

SYDNEY: Fast bowler Josh Hazlewood will miss the early stages of the Twenty20 World Cup as he recovers from hamstring and Achilles injuries in another setback for Australia.

The 35-year-old, who missed the entire Ashes series against England and has not played any cricket since November, will remain in Sydney to continue his recovery.

Sean Abbott has been called up as a travelling reserve.

"We felt with Josh it was more practical and beneficial for him to continue his rehabilitation at home in a familiar environment before travelling to Sri Lanka," selector Tony Dodemaide said in a statement late Monday.

No timeframe for his return was given.

"Sean is an accomplished and versatile international player who has experienced numerous World Cup campaigns. It made sense for him to stay with the group following the Pakistan tour," added Dodemaide.

Australia head to the World Cup in disarray after being thumped 3-0 by Pakistan in a warm-up series and are winless in their past five T20s.

Adding to their woes, star paceman Pat Cummins has been ruled out of the entire tournament in India and Sri Lanka beginning on Saturday.

Test skipper Cummins was hoping to be fit as he slowly recovers from a lower back injury, but ran out of time, with Ben Dwarshuis replacing him.

Fast bowler Nathan Ellis, along with big-hitters Glenn Maxwell and Tim David, are due to join the touring party on Tuesday after missing the Pakistan series.

Australia's matches in Group B will all be played in Sri Lanka.

They open against Ireland in Colombo on February 11 and will also face the co-hosts Sri Lanka, Oman, and Zimbabwe.