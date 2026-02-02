 
Geo News

Trump launched $12B ‘Project Vault' to break China grip on rare minerals

‘Project Vault’ sends mining stocks soaring

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 02, 2026

Trump launched $12B ‘Project Vault’ to break China grip on rare minerals
Trump launched $12B ‘Project Vault’ to break China grip on rare minerals

The Trump administration announced first-of-its kind project named as “Project Vault” on Monday, February 2.

The $12 billion initiative project aims to eliminate U.S’s reliance on China for rare earth minerals critical for modern technology and defense.

Under this project, the U.S. will be creating a reserve of rare earth minerals and other significant metals that are useful in manufacturing electric vehicles, advanced electronics, jet engines, and radar systems.

White House officials stated that the project will combine $1.67 billion in private capital with a $10 billion loan from the U.S. Export-Import Bank.

This will prevent the private sector from potential supply shocks.

The project is directly established to counter China’s dominance in this sector. China controls over 70% of the global earth minerals and owns about 90% of them.

U.S. considered Chinese dominance over rare earth minerals as a threat last year when China imposed restrictions during trade talks.

With the launch of the project, shares of domestic rare earth miners rose. MP Materials, operator of California’s Mountain Pass mine, surged 6%, while USA Rare Earth and Critical Metals Corp. jumped 13% and 12%, respectively.

UK ‘Fuel Finder Scheme' goes live: Here's how you can save £40 a year
UK ‘Fuel Finder Scheme' goes live: Here's how you can save £40 a year
Viral TikTok chia seed trend raises questions over weight loss claims
Viral TikTok chia seed trend raises questions over weight loss claims
Trump threatens to sue Trevor Noah after Grammys Epstein jab: Here's what we know video
Trump threatens to sue Trevor Noah after Grammys Epstein jab: Here's what we know
Mother of NBC's Savannah Guthrie reported missing in Arizona as search continues video
Mother of NBC's Savannah Guthrie reported missing in Arizona as search continues
Grammys buzzing moments from wins, snubs, and surprises: Here's everything to know about video
Grammys buzzing moments from wins, snubs, and surprises: Here's everything to know about
Amazon's Melania documentary hits box-office jackpot on opening weekend
Amazon's Melania documentary hits box-office jackpot on opening weekend
TikTok US outage gone, platform fully restored
TikTok US outage gone, platform fully restored
Is OpenClaw, AI agent formerly known as Clawdbot, safe to use?
Is OpenClaw, AI agent formerly known as Clawdbot, safe to use?