U19 World Cup: England set Australia 278-run target in semi-final

England skipper Thomas Rew gestures during U-19 World Cup semi-final against Australia, Bulawayo, February 3, 2026. — ICC

England win toss and opt to bat against Australia.

England posted 277 for 7 in their allotted 50 overs.

Australia’s Schiller and Cooray bag two wickets each.



England on Tuesday set Australia a challenging 278-run target in the first semi-final of the ICC Under-19 World Cup in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe.

After winning the toss, England chose to bat first and posted 277 for 7 in their allotted 50 overs at the Queen's Sports Club.

England skipper Thomas Rew led his side with a big knock of 110 runs. His knock included 14 fours and one six.

England openers Ben Dawkins and Joseph Moores got off to a shaky start as Australia’s Will Byrom sent Dawkins to the pavilion for one.

Meanwhile, Ben Mayes joined Moores at the crease and added 50-plus runs for the second wicket before Aryan Sharma caught Moores in front of the wicket. He made 25 off 33 balls. Mayes followed him in the next over and departed after making 24 runs. Hayden Schiller bowled him with a beautiful delivery.

Captain Rew and Caleb Falconer (40 off 53 balls) added 135 runs for the fourth wicket. Naden Cooray broke the partnership in the 36th over.

Ralphie Albert provided quick support with a 13-ball 15, featuring two boundaries, before being dismissed by Cooray.

With nine overs left, Farhan Ahmed joined his captain at the crease, only for Rew to be run out in the 43rd over by a direct throw from Steven Hogan.

Ahmed made an unbeaten 28 off 26 balls, guiding his team to a fighting total in the do-or-die clash.