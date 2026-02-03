PCB withholds PSL 11 broadcast rights in India

Islamabad United captain Shadab Khan lifts the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season nine title after beating Multan Sultans in the final in Karachi on March 18, 2024.— PCB

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has sold the international broadcasting rights for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11, while withholding media rights for the Indian market.

Preparations for PSL 11 are progressing steadily, with the tournament scheduled to run from March 26 to May 3, and the players' auction is set to take place on February 11.

The one-year agreement for global media rights, excluding India, has been awarded to Walee Technologies, the highest bidder, surpassing the PCB’s reserve price.

On a comparable basis, this deal represents a 149% increase in value over the previous cycle, highlighting the growing brand value and international reach of the PSL.

Salman Naseer, CEO of PSL, expressed his satisfaction with the outcome, highlighting the league’s expanding influence and commercial potential.

"We are extremely pleased with the outcome of the International Media Rights sale, which has delivered a remarkable 149% increase over the last cycle for the same regions,” said Naseer, adding that this growth validates the PSL brand, its competitive quality, and its increasing appeal to cricket fans worldwide.

The PSL continues to attract strong global interest, and this agreement reinforces our confidence in the league’s long-term commercial trajectory and its ability to deliver value across diverse international markets.

“We are grateful to Walee Technologies for breaking records. The continued rise in international media rights value reflects the collective efforts of franchises, players, and partners who have helped position the PSL as a globally recognised cricketing property."

Walee Technologies, the successful bidder, also shared its excitement about partnering with the PSL.

Muhammad Ahsan Tahir, CEO of Walee Technologies, describes the achievement as a milestone for Pakistani innovation and technology: "This is a victory for every Pakistani who believes in 'Made in Pakistan' technology.”

"This is just the start of our PSL journey. We have a lot of plans, and we'd like everyone to eagerly await everything Walee is about to do.”

Since its inception in 2016, the PSL has shown consistent commercial growth in media rights, sponsorships, and digital platforms, establishing itself as Pakistan’s premier sporting brand and a key fixture in the global T20 cricket ecosystem.

The PCB and PSL management remain committed to enhancing the international broadcast experience and expanding the league’s reach, ensuring fans worldwide can enjoy the PSL at an unprecedented scale.