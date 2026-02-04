Pakistani players make gains in ICC T20I rankings ahead of World Cup 2026

(From left) Pakistan cricketers Saim Ayub, Abrar Ahmed and Mohammad Nawaz. — AFP/PCB/File

In a positive development, Pakistani players registered significant improvements in the latest ICC Men’s T20I rankings, led by opener Saim Ayub’s return to the top of the all-rounders’ chart, just days before the start of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

Ayub has been rewarded for his excellent recent form by regaining the No 1 position on the ICC Men’s T20I all-rounder rankings, the International Cricket Council (ICC) stated in an official statement.

The star opener player returned to the top spot following a series of strong performances for Pakistan in their 3-0 home whitewash of Australia, replacing Zimbabwe veteran Sikandar Raza at the summit of the rankings.

The development comes at a timely moment for Ayub and Pakistan, with the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup set to begin on February 7, as the Asian side looks to claim its second title in the 20-over showpiece and its first since lifting the trophy in 2009.

Ayub scored 119 runs and picked up three wickets across the three-match series against Australia.

He was not the only Pakistan player to benefit from the latest rankings update following the Australia series.

Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed climbed two places to second on the T20I bowlers’ rankings and now sits just 28 rating points behind India’s Varun Chakravarthy, who remains the top-ranked bowler, after claiming six wickets in three matches against Australia.

Fellow Pakistan spinner Mohammad Nawaz also made major progress, jumping eight places to seventh on the T20I bowlers’ list after a five-wicket haul in the final match of the series.

Nawaz also rose one place to fourth on the T20I all-rounders’ rankings.

In the T20I batters’ rankings, Pakistan’s Saim Ayub moved up eight places to joint 27th, while captain Salman Ali Agha climbed 12 positions to 29th.

There was movement within the top 10 of the T20I batters’ rankings as India’s Abhishek Sharma retained a commanding lead at the top, while England’s Jos Buttler (third), Sri Lanka’s Pathum Nissanka (fifth), India’s Suryakumar Yadav (sixth) and New Zealand’s Tim Seifert (ninth) each gained one place.

A total of seven different teams are represented inside the top 11 of the batters’ rankings, with the upcoming T20 World Cup expected to offer further opportunities for changes.

Australia all-rounder Cameron Green moved up 16 places to 14th, while South Africa’s Quinton de Kock advanced 15 spots to joint 22nd on the T20I batters’ list.

India’s Ishan Kishan registered one of the biggest jumps, climbing 32 places to 32nd, while South Africa left-hander Ryan Rickelton surged 42 positions to 40th.

On the T20I bowlers’ rankings, England’s Adil Rashid rose two places to fourth and New Zealand’s Mitchell Santner climbed eight spots to joint 23rd, with both players expected to play key roles for their sides during the World Cup.