U19 World Cup semi-final: Afghanistan set 311-run target for India

Afghanistan's Uzairullah Niazai (right) celebrates his century in the second semi-final of the ICC U19 World Cup at the Harare Sports Club, Zimbabwe, February 4, 2026. — ICC

Afghanistan set India a daunting 311-run target in the second semi-final of the ICC U19 World Cup at the Harare Sports Club on Wednesday, courtesy of centuries from Faisal Shinozada and Uzairullah Niazai.

After winning the toss and opting to bat, openers Osman Sadat and Khalid Ahmadzai gave Afghanistan a steady start, adding 53 runs for the first wicket. India struck in the 13th over when Kanishk Chouhan dismissed Khalid for 31 off 39 balls.

Faisal then joined Osman and the pair added 64 runs for the second wicket, taking the total to 117 before Osman was removed by Deepesh Devendran after scoring 39 off 70 deliveries.

Faisal and Uzairullah then took control of the innings, sharing a 148-run partnership off 130 balls.

Faisal’s knock of 110 off 93 balls ended in the 46th over when he was bowled by Deepesh.

Uzairullah remained unbeaten on 101, while late contributions from Azizullah Miakhil (12 off 9 balls) and Abdul Aziz helped Afghanistan post 310-4 in their allotted 50 overs.

For India, Deepesh and Kanishk claimed two wickets each.

The winner of the game will meet England in the final on Friday, who booked their place with a 27-run victory over Australia in the first semi-final on Tuesday.

Batting first, England posted a competitive 277-7 in their 50 overs, thanks to a brilliant century from skipper Thomas Rew and crucial contributions from Caleb Falconer, Joseph Moores, Ben Mayes and Farhan Ahmed.

Defending 278, England bowled out the Australians for 250 in 47.3 overs despite a valiant century from captain Oliver Peake, who scored 100 off 88 balls, featuring 10 fours and a six.



This is a developing story and is being updated with further details.