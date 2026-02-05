Pakistan team to seek govt's advice in potential India T20 finals clash: Agha

Pakistan's Haris Rauf (right) engaged in verbal altercation with India's Shubman Gill (left) and Abhishek Sharma during their ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 21, 2025. — AFP

Bangladesh's absence from World Cup unfortunate, says Agha.

Adds Pakistan aiming to play positive cricket in mega event.

Team showing strong form since last Asia Cup: T20I skipper.



COLOMBO: Captain Salman Ali Agha said the team Pakistan will seek advice from their government if they reach the knockout phase of the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 and meet arch-rival India.

The tournament has been marred by an acrimonious political buildup after Bangladesh were kicked out, and Pakistan refused to face co-hosts India in their Group A match.

However, a semi-final or final showdown between the arch-rivals is still a possibility.

"The India game is not in our control. It was the government's decision, and if we have to play them in the semi-final or the final, we will go back to them and act on their advice," Agha told reportersat the captains' press conference in Colombo on Thursday.

Agha said the team aims to play positive cricket throughout the tournament and is not focusing on factors beyond its control.

His remarks followed the government's decision to boycott the mega event's match against India scheduled for February 15.

Pakistan had decided to boycott the February 15 match against arch-rivals India to show solidarity with Bangladesh, which the International Cricket Council (ICC) kicked out of the tournament after rejecting Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) request to move their matches to a venue outside India.

The Pakistani captain also expressed disappointment over Bangladesh's absence from the World Cup and said, "It is unfortunate that the Bangladesh team is not playing in the World Cup."

"It's sad Bangladesh are not here. They have a very good side. Hopefully they will support us," Agha said.

He expressed excitement about leading Pakistan in his first World Cup as captain, hoping the team would deliver strong performances under his leadership.

He added that the team has been playing good cricket over the past six months and has shown positive momentum since the Asia Cup.

"We've been playing really good cricket. We haven´t lost a series since the Asia Cup last year. Everything is coming along nicely and we´re confident of doing well," Agha said.

Agha said that no team can be taken lightly in a World Cup and noted that Pakistan is preparing seriously for its upcoming match against the Netherlands.

He also praised Sri Lanka’s hospitality, calling it his “second home” and appreciating the warmth of its people.

Pakistan will formally kick off their campaign against the Netherlands on February 7 at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground in Colombo, which will also host their group-stage matches against the United States on February 10 and Namibia on February 18.

The Green Shirts were scheduled to face arch-rivals India at the R Premadasa Stadium on February 15.