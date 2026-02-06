Sialkot Stallionz unveil players signed for PSL 11

An illustrative logo of Pakistan Super League franchise Sialkot Stallionz. — Instagram/@sialkotstallionzpsl

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Sialkot Stallionz unveiled the names of players signed for the highly anticipated 11th edition of the tournament, scheduled from March 26 to May 3.

The franchise confirmed four retentions ahead of the highly anticipated player auction, set to be held on February 11. Sialkot Stallionz have picked Mohammad Nawaz, Salman Mirza, Ahmed Daniyal and Saad Masood.

Nawaz was signed in the Platinum category for a salary of Rs61.6 million, while Salman, picked in the Diamond category, secured a deal worth Rs39.2 million.

Daniyal was acquired in the Gold category for Rs22.4 million, whereas Saad, selected from the Emerging category, will earn Rs8.4 million.

For the upcoming auction, franchises have been allotted a total budget of Rs450 million. Stallionz have so far spent Rs131.6 million on their retained players.

Earlier, Stallionz announced the signing of former Australia captain Steve Smith, confirming one of the biggest direct signings ahead of the season.

The announcement was made through the franchise’s official social media channels.

The right-handed batter brings vast experience in T20 cricket, having featured in major leagues such as the Big Bash League (BBL), The Hundred, Indian Premier League (IPL), Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) and Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

On January 29, Stallionz also appointed former Australian wicketkeeper-batter Tim Paine as their head coach.

Paine brings significant experience, having represented Australia in 35 Tests and 35 ODIs, while also leading the national side in Test cricket.

The franchise is owned by OZ Developers, led by Hamza Majeed, who acquired the team during a high-profile auction held at the Jinnah Convention Centre on January 8.

After FKS Group secured the first new franchise with a bid of Rs1.75 billion ($6.25 million), OZ Developers won the rights to the Sialkot team with a bid of Rs1.85 billion, naming the franchise after the historic city.

This expansion marks a significant milestone in PSL history. Multan Sultans were the league’s first expansion team, joining in the third season and increasing the number of teams from five to six.

With the addition of two new franchises for PSL 11, the league will now feature eight teams.