India crush England to win sixth U19 World Cup

Indian players celebrate a wicket during their ICC U19 Men's World Cup 2026 final against England at Harare Sports Club, Harare, Zimbabwe, February 06, 2026. — ICC

India defeated England by 100 runs in the ICC Men’s U19 World Cup final at the Harare Sports Club on Friday, clinching a record sixth title.

Chasing a daunting target of 412, England were bowled out for 311 in 40.2 overs as India’s disciplined bowling attack sealed a dominant victory.

Opener Ben Dawkins scored a brisk 66 off 56 deliveries, laced with seven fours and two sixes, while Ben Mayes added 45 off 28 balls, also striking seven fours and two sixes.

Skipper Thomas Rew provided a quick cameo, scoring 31 off just 18 balls with four boundaries and a six.

England were then revived by a fighting eighth-wicket partnership between Caleb Falconer and James Minto, who added 92 runs. Falconer brought up a valiant half-century during the stand.

The partnership was eventually broken when Ambrish dismissed Minto for 28 off 41 balls, leaving England struggling at 269-8 in the 35.2nd over.

Ambrish struck again soon after, removing Manny Lumsden for three.

Caleb Falconer continued to battle hard and went on to complete a superb century.

However, his resistance ended when Kanishk Chouhan dismissed him for a magnificent 115 off 67 deliveries, which included nine fours and seven sixes, bringing England’s chase to an end.

Batting first, India got off to a shaky start as opener Aaron George fell early for nine off 11 balls, managing just two fours, leaving the team at 20.

Sooryavanshi then joined forces with skipper Ayush Mhatre to launch a punishing assault on England’s bowlers.

The pair put together a 142-run stand, with Mhatre contributing 53 off 51 deliveries, including seven boundaries and two sixes, before Alex Green broke the partnership.

Sooryavanshi was in imperious form, reaching a well-deserved century off just 55 deliveries.

He went on to score a scintillating 174 off 80 balls, smashing 15 fours and 15 sixes at a strike rate of 218.75, leaving India at 251-3 in 25.3 overs.

The innings continued with Vedant Trivedi and Vihaan Malhotra, who added 32 and 30 runs, respectively, before being dismissed by James Minto.

Abhigyan Kundu played a valuable cameo of 40 off 31 balls, hitting six fours and a six, before falling to Sebastian Morgan. RS Ambrish contributed 18 off 24 balls before Minto struck again.

India were eight down when Khilan Patel was dismissed for just three off four balls, giving Morgan his second wicket.

Henil Patel fell for five off seven deliveries, run out by skipper Thomas Rew and Manny Lumsden. Kanishk Chouhan remained unbeaten, scoring a quick 37 off 20 balls, including three fours and one six.