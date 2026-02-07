Rahmanullah Gurbaz pulls out of PSL 11, citing 'personal commitments'

Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz plays a shot during their ICC Men's T20 World Cup match against New Zealand at the Providence Stadium, Georgetown on June 7, 2024. — ICC

Afghanistan batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz has withdrawn from the upcoming 11th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), citing "personal commitments".

Gurbaz took to Instagram to upload a video in his native Pushto, explaining the reason for his withdrawal.

"I will not be available for the PSL due to some personal commitments. After the World Cup, I will be returning to Afghanistan," he said in the video.

"I'll be focusing more on my foundation work in Afghanistan. Thank you for all the love and support," Gurbaz wrote in the caption of his post.

His announcement comes just days after Peshawar Zalmi announced him as their direct signing ahead of the PSL player auction, scheduled for February 11.

The 2017 PSL champions confirmed the signing of the Afghanistan international on February 5 via their official social media handles.

The announcement featured a graphical poster of Gurbaz wearing a traditional turban against a mountainous backdrop. The franchise, however, did not disclose the signing amount.

Gurbaz has been a key figure in the Afghanistan men’s cricket team since his international debut in 2019, representing his country in two Tests, 52 ODIs, and 83 T20Is.

He is also one of the most sought-after Afghan players in global franchise leagues, having appeared in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), Caribbean Premier League (CPL), SA20, and ILT20.

In the PSL, Gurbaz has played three seasons, featuring for Multan Sultans in 2021 and Islamabad United in 2022 and 2023. Across 15 PSL matches, he has scored 318 runs at an average of 22.71, including one half-century.

Meanwhile, Peshawar Zalmi have retained key players ahead of the PSL 11 auction.

Babar Azam leads the list in the Platinum category with a retention of Rs70 million, followed by Sufiyan Muqeem in Diamond (Rs44.8 million), Abdul Samad in Gold (Rs28 million) and Ali Raza in the Emerging category (Rs19.6 million).

The franchise has so far spent Rs162.4 million of its total Rs450 million auction budget.

The 11th edition of the Pakistan Super League is scheduled to begin on March 26 and conclude on May 3.