T20 World Cup: Hetmyer fireworks steer West Indies to 182-5 against Scotland

West Indies' Shimron Hetmyer plays a shot as Scotland's wicketkeeper Matthew Cross watches during the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup group stage match between Scotland and West Indies at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on February 7, 2026. — AFP

Shimron Hetmyer produced a blazing half-century to propel West Indies to a commanding 182 against Scotland in the second match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on Saturday.

Batting first, West Indies got off to a strong start as openers Brandon King and skipper Shai Hope set the tone with a 50-run partnership, dominating Scotland’s bowling from the outset.

The stand was broken when Hope was dismissed for 19 off 22 balls, including two boundaries.

In the very next over, the Caribbean side lost their second wicket as King fell to Oliver Davidson after scoring 35 off 22 deliveries, featuring four fours and a six.

Shimron Hetmyer and Rovman Powell steadied the innings, but the momentum shifted when Powell was dismissed by Brad Currie after a quickfire 24 off 14 balls, including a four and two sixes, leaving the team at 139-3 in 15.3 overs.

Hetmyer continued in superb form, batting aggressively to reach his eighth T20I fifty, with support from Sherfane Rutherford at the other end.

However, Safyaan Sharif claimed the prized wicket of Hetmyer, who had scored a blistering 64 off 36 balls, hitting two fours and six sixes.

Rutherford followed soon after, dismissed for a crucial 26 off 13 deliveries, including four boundaries and a six.

West Indies wrapped up the innings with Romario Shepherd unbeaten on six off three, followed by Matthew Forde with one off two deliveries as well.

Brad Currie spearheaded Scotland's bowling attack, taking 2 wickets for 23 in 4 overs, while Safyaan Sharif, Oliver Davidson, and Michael Leask contributed with one wicket each.