PCB spurns claim of approaching ICC over Pakistan-India T20 World Cup match

Pakistan and India match played at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on June 9, 2024, in New York. — AFP

PCB spokesperson says Indian media circulating fiction.

Sources say ICC seeks dialogue, not confrontation.

Pakistan has refused to face India in Group A fixture.



The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday dismissed reports by Indian media claiming that it had offered dialogue to the International Cricket Council (ICC) to resolve the issue surrounding its decision to forfeit the India match in the T20 World Cup 2026.

PCB Spokesperson Amir Mir issued the rebuttal after Indian journalist Vikrant Gupta falsely claimed that the PCB reached out to ICC for a dialogue on the India-Pakistan World Cup game.

In a X post, the Indian journalist claimed PCB reached out to ICC for a dialogue on the India-Pakistan World Cup after the ICC replied to their official communication.

Responding to his claims, the PCB spokesperson said: "I categorically reject the claim by Indian sports journalist Vikrant Gupta that PCB approached the ICC.”

"As usual, sections of Indian media are busy circulating fiction. A little patience and time will clearly show who actually went knocking and who didn't," Mir added.

The rebuttal came after AFP reported that ICC was in talks with the PCB to resolve the boycott of its T20 World Cup 2026 match against India on February 15.

The ICC was seeking a resolution through dialogue and not confrontation, the source added.

Any clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan is one of the most lucrative in cricket, worth millions of dollars in broadcast, sponsor and advertising revenue.

But the fixture was thrown into doubt after Pakistan's government ordered the team not to play the match in Colombo.

The decision was announced following a meeting between PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on February 1.

"The Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan grants approval to the Pakistan Cricket Team to participate in the ICC World T20 2026," the government said in a post on X at the time.

"...however, the Pakistan Cricket Team shall not take the field in the match scheduled on 15th February 2026 against India."

The 20-team tournament has been overshadowed by an acrimonious political build-up after Bangladesh, who refused to play in India citing security concerns, were replaced by Scotland.

As a protest, Pakistan refused to face co-hosts India in their Group A fixture.

Pakistan, who edged out Netherlands in the tournament opener on Saturday, will lose two points if they forfeit the match and also suffer a significant blow to their net run rate.

India skipper Suryakumar Yadav said this week that his team would travel to Colombo for the clash.

Pakistan and India have not played bilateral cricket for more than a decade, and meet only in global or regional tournaments.