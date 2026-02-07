India set 162-run target for USA in T20 World Cup encounter

India's Suryakumar Yadav celebrates his half-century during their 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup group stage match against USA at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, India on February 7, 2026. — ICC

India post 161-9 on scoreboard in their 20 overs.

Indian skipper hits unbeaten 84 off 49 deliveries.

Shadley Van Schalkwyk picks four wickets for USA.

Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav smashed a determined half-century as India posted a 162-run target for the United States of America (USA) in the third match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.

USA captain Monank Patel's decision to field first paid dividends as his team's bowling attack jolted India's strong batting lineup and eventually restricted them to 161/9 in 20 overs.

The home side had a shaky start to their innings as top-ranked Abhishek Sharma fell for a golden duck with the scoreboard reading 8/1 in 1.2 overs.

Following the early setback, Tilak Varma (25) and Ishan Kishan (20) raised an anchoring 37-run partnership for the second wicket in a bid to force recovery, but Shadley van Schalkwyk neutralised their efforts by dismissing both of them and Shivam Dube (zero) in the same over as India slipped to 46/4.

Skipper Yadav then took the reins of India's batting expedition and kept the scoreboard ticking singlehandedly, but USA continued to make inroads by dismissing Rinku Singh and Hardik Pandya cheaply.

The Indian captain eventually received notable support from the other end in the form of Axar Patel, with whom he put together a crucial 41-run partnership for the seventh wicket.

Yadav dominated the stand, while Axar contributed with an 11-ball 14 until falling victim to Mohammad Mohsin in the 17th over.

Yadav continued his resilience following Axar's dismissal and led them to breach the 160-run barrier with an unbeaten 84 off 49 deliveries, studded with 10 fours and four sixes.

Shadley van Schalkwyk was the standout bowler for the USA, taking four wickets for just 25 runs in his four overs, followed by Harmeet Singh with two, while Mohammad Mohsin and Ali Khan bagged one apiece.

This is a developing story and is being updated with further details.