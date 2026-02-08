 
T20 World Cup: Afghanistan win toss, opt to bat first against New Zealand

Both teams placed in Group D alongside South Africa, Canada, and UAE

February 08, 2026

Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan and his New Zealand counterpart Mitchell Santner present for toss in Group D fixture of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, India on February 2026. — Screengrab
Afghanistan won the toss and opted to bat first against New Zealand in the fourth match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday.

Both teams have been placed in Group D alongside South Africa, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates.

Afghanistan and New Zealand have so far faced each other just twice in T20Is, with their head-to-head record levelled at 1-1.

Playing XIs

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Tim Seifert(wk), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner(c), James Neesham, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy.

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan(c), Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ziaur Rahman Sharifi.

This is a developing story and is being updated with further details.

