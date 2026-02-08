T20 World Cup 2026: England hold off Lokesh Bam to beat Nepal by four runs

England players celebrate a wicket during their ICC Men's T20 World Cup against Nepal at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, India, February 08, 2026. — AFP

Lokesh Bam's late fireworks proved in vain as England held on to beat Nepal by four runs in a thrilling T20 World Cup 2026 match at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, on Sunday.

Chasing 185, Nepal began strongly as openers Kushal Bhurtel and wicketkeeper Aasif Sheikh set the tone with aggressive stroke play. The 37-run partnership was broken when Sheikh fell for seven off nine balls, dismissed by Liam Dawson.

In the final over of the powerplay, Bhurtel was dismissed for 29 off 17 deliveries, featuring four boundaries and a six, leaving Nepal at 42 for 2 in 5.2 overs.

Skipper Rohit Paudel and Dipendra Singh Airee then steadied the innings, adding a 50-run partnership to take Nepal past the 100-run mark in 12 overs. Airee looked set for his 11th T20I half-century, troubling England’s bowlers with powerful strokes.

However, Sam Curran broke the 82-run stand by dismissing Airee for 44 off 29 balls, which included six fours and a six.

Shortly after, Rohit Paudel fell to Liam Dawson for 39 off 34 deliveries, featuring two fours and two sixes, reducing Nepal to 126 for 4 in 15.3 overs.

Nepal lost further momentum as Aarif Sheikh was caught by Jofra Archer for 10 off eight balls, including a six, leaving the side at five wickets down.

Lokesh Bam fought back, hitting consecutive sixes off Archer to bring Nepal closer, with 24 runs needed from the final two overs.

In the 19th over, Mark Wood conceded 14 runs but took the key wicket of Gulsan Jha for one, leaving Nepal needing 10 runs off the last over.

Sam Curran bowled the final over, conceding five runs as Nepal fell just short. Lokesh was the standout for Nepal, scoring a quick 39 off 20 balls with four boundaries and two sixes.

Batting first, England made a poor start as opener Phil Salt was dismissed cheaply for one off two deliveries, removed by Sher Malla on the first ball of the second over.

Wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler and Jacob Bethell then stabilised the innings, scoring at a brisk pace with boundaries flowing freely.

However, Nandan Yadav had other plans, dismissing Buttler for a crucial 26 off 17 deliveries, including five boundaries, leaving England reeling at 43-2 in 4.3 overs.

Pressure continued to mount as England lost Tom Banton on the first delivery of the seventh over, dismissed by Sandeep Lamichhane for two off five balls.

Bethell and captain Harry Brook steadied the innings with a sensible partnership, guiding the team toward a competitive total as Bethell brought up his third T20I fifty and helped the side cross the 100-run mark.

The duo put together a 71-run partnership, which ended when Dipendra Singh Airee claimed the important wicket of Jacob Bethell.

Bethell finished his crucial innings with 55 runs off 35 balls, hitting four boundaries and four sixes, taking the team to 128-4 in 13.4 overs.

England were five wickets down when Airee struck again, taking the wicket of Sam Curran. It was Airee’s second of the match, and Curran was dismissed after scoring just two runs off eight deliveries.

Brook continued to pile on runs for his side, taking the total past the 150-run mark and earning a well-deserved sixth T20I fifty.

However, after reaching his milestone, Nandan Yadav claimed the key wicket, ending the captain's valiant innings of 53 runs off 32 balls, which included four boundaries and three sixes.

Will Jacks remained unbeaten, playing a fiery 18-ball 39 that included one boundary and four sixes, while Archer was run out for one off three deliveries.