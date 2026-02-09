Scotland beat Italy to register maiden win at T20 World Cup 2026

Michael Leask of Scotland celebrates the wicket of Harry Manenti during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup against Italy at Eden Gardens on February 09, 2026 in Kolkata, India. — ICC

KOLKATA: Scotland registered their maiden victory of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, beating Italy by 73 runs at Eden Gardens on Monday.

Chasing a challenging total of 208, Italy were bowled out for 134 in 16.4 overs, thanks to a brilliant bowling performance by Michael Leask.

Ben Manenti top-scored for Italy with 52 off 31 balls, including five fours and one six.

Harry Manenti added 37 runs from 25 deliveries with one four and three sixes, while JJ Smuts contributed 22 off 11 balls, hitting two fours and two sixes.

Anthony Mosca scored 11, but the rest of the batting lineup struggled to make an impact. Skipper Wayne Madsen did not bat after being ruled out mid-match due to a shoulder injury.

Michael Leask led Scotland’s bowling attack, finishing with impressive figures of 4 for 17 in four overs. Mark Watt picked up two wickets, while Brad Currie, Brad Wheal, and Oliver Davidson claimed one wicket each.

Batting first, Scotland started strongly, with their opening pair setting a brisk pace and keeping the team in a commanding position.

George Munsey and Michael Jones played crucial roles, helping Scotland reach 50 runs by the seventh over.

Munsey was in exceptional form, scoring his 14th T20I fifty, while Jones’ steady contributions kept the debutant Italian side under pressure.

As Scotland crossed the 100-run mark, Munsey looked poised for a T20I century, but his innings ended at 84 off 54 balls, featuring 13 fours and two sixes, as Grant Stewart broke the 126-run partnership.

Scotland lost their second wicket in the very next over when JJ Smuts dismissed Michael Jones, who made 37 off 30 balls, including a four and two sixes, leaving the team at 136-2 in 14.5 overs.

Brandon McMullen and Richie Berrington then took charge, keeping Scotland ahead with aggressive hitting and helping the side surpass 150 runs with ease.

The 48-run partnership was broken when Ali Hasan picked up his first T20I wicket, dismissing Berrington for 15 off 11 balls, which included two fours.

In the final overs, Scotland lost two more wickets: Tom Bruce fell for one off two deliveries to Thomas Draca, while McMullen remained unbeaten on 41 off 18 balls with four sixes.

Michael Leask finished strongly with a quick cameo of 22 off five balls, including two fours and two sixes.