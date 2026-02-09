Pakistan to 'play' T20 World Cup match against India as per schedule

Shaheen Shah Afridi of Pakistan speaks to Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill during the Asia cup match against India at Dubai International Stadium on September 21, 2025 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has decided to play its scheduled T20 World Cup match against India on February 15, revisiting its boycott decision, at the request of Sri Lanka, sources confirmed on Monday.

Sources privy to the matter revealed that the decision came during a telephonic contact between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

Pakistan had decided not to play against arch-rival India in solidarity with Bangladesh, who were kicked out of the tournament for citing security concerns and standing firm on their decision not to send their team to New Delhi.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, the two leaders discussed the T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and India during the telephone call.

The Sri Lankan president requested PM Shehbaz that Pakistani cricket team should play the Pakistan-India match in Sri Lanka.

Pakistan fully supported Sri Lankan cricket during the terrorism in Sri Lanka, the president said, adding Pakistan gave priority to its long-standing relations with Sri Lanka above all else and the Pakistani cricket team continued to tour Sri Lanka to play cricket despite terrorism.

PM Shehbaz welcomed the sentiments of the Sri Lankan president.

He said that Sri Lanka also provided full support in difficult times and cricket continued in Pakistan.

"Recently, the Sri Lankan team took an unforgettable step for the Pakistani nation and cricket fans by not cancelling the tour of Pakistan," the PM added.

PM Shehbaz told the Sri Lankan president that he will inform him of the final decision after consultations regarding the Pakistan-India match of the T20 World Cup.





This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.