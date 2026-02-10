 
Sri Lanka's Hasaranga ruled out of T20 World Cup after hamstring injury

Reports suggest Hasaranga likely to be replaced by fellow spinner Dushan Hemantha

February 10, 2026

Sri Lankas Wanindu Hasaranga walks after losing his wicket during their match against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2022, in Dubai International Stadium in the UAE. — Reuters/File
Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga walks after losing his wicket during their match against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2022, in Dubai International Stadium in the UAE. — Reuters/File

Sri Lankan all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga has been ruled out of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup due to a hamstring injury.

According to a report, the 28-year-old suffered an injury during Sri Lanka's campaign opener against Ireland at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday.

Hasaranga, who played a pivotal role in Sri Lanka's 20-run victory in the aforementioned fixture by returning economical bowling figures 3/25 in his four overs, underwent MRI scans on Monday, which revealed a severe tear in his left hamstring. The report was also assessed by a specialist in the United Kingdom (UK).

The report further suggested that Hasaranga is likely to be replaced by fellow spinner Dushan Hemantha in the Sri Lanka squad for the remainder of the T20 World Cup 2026.

Notably, Hasaranga's injury marked the second setback for Sri Lanka in the 20-team tournament, as right-arm pacer Eshan Malinga has already been ruled out due to a shoulder injury.

Malinga's participation in the tournament was already in doubt when he dislocated his shoulder during the second T20I of the three-match home series against England last month.

The injury occurred when he bowled the first delivery after a rain break, clutching his non-bowling shoulder during the follow-through before collapsing to the ground. He subsequently missed the third T20I of the series.

Subsequently, Pramod Madushan replaced him in the squad, following approval from the Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, which is mandatory for all participating teams in an ICC tournament.

Co-hosts Sri Lanka will play their second group-stage fixture against Oman, scheduled to be played on February 12 in Pallekele.

Their third game is against Australia on February 16 at the same venue, while their last fixture of the group stage is scheduled against Zimbabwe in Colombo on February 19.

Sri Lanka squad: Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Kusal Janith Perera, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Pavan Rathnayake, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Matheesha Pathirana and Pramod Madushan.

