New Zealand clinch flawless victory over UAE in T20 World Cup clash

Finn Allen and Tim Seifert of New Zealand interact during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 match between against United Arab Emirates at MA Chidambaram Stadium on February 10, 2026 in Chennai, India. — AFP

New Zealand grabbed a convincing win over the United Arab Emirates (UAE) by completing a 174-run chase without losing a wicket in the 11th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, on Tuesday.

Openers Tim Seifert and Finn Allen batted intelligently, with runs flowing freely as boundaries came in quick succession, taking the team past the 50-run mark with relative ease. Seifert showcased his aggressive stroke play en route to a well-deserved 15th T20I fifty.

Under mounting pressure, UAE’s bowlers struggled further as Finn Allen joined in the boundary barrage, helping New Zealand cross the 100-run mark and scoring his seventh T20I fifty, with the partnership reaching 119 without loss in just 10 overs.

The Emirates’ bowling attack failed to make an impact, unable to claim any wickets, as Seifert remained unbeaten on 89 off 42 deliveries, hitting 12 fours and three sixes, while Allen scored a blistering 84 off 50 balls, including five fours and five sixes, to see New Zealand home comfortably.

Batting first, UAE endured an early setback as opener Aryansh Sharma was dismissed for eight off six balls, including two boundaries, with pacer Jacob Duffy drawing first blood.

Waseem and Alishan then steadied the innings, adding 50 runs for the second wicket to wrest back control. Alishan looked in sublime touch, scoring freely and bringing up his 14th T20I half-century.

The pair later raised a century partnership, helping UAE cross the 100-run mark as they reached 119-1 after 14 overs.

However, the 107-run stand was broken when Mitchell Santner dismissed Alishan, who played a vital knock of 55 off 47 balls, featuring five fours and two sixes.

Glenn Phillips struck in his first over, removing Harshit Kaushik for two off six balls, as UAE slipped to 124-3 in 15.5 overs. Waseem, though, continued to anchor the innings and soon brought up his 26th T20I half-century.

With Waseem and Mayank Kumar accelerating, UAE crossed the 150-run mark in the 18th over.

New Zealand pulled things back in the 19th over when Lockie Ferguson dismissed Kumar for a brisk 21 off 13 balls, including two fours and a six, leaving UAE at 164-4.

UAE added nine more runs in the final over despite losing Sohaib Khan and Muhammad Arfan. Waseem remained unbeaten on 66 off 45 balls, striking four fours and three sixes, as UAE posted a defendable total.

For New Zealand, Matt Henry proved expensive but claimed two wickets for 37 runs in four overs, while Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Mitchell Santner and Glenn Phillips took one wicket each.