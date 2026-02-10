High-level security huddle greenlights PSL 11 matches in Peshawar

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, KP Chief Minister Sohail Afridi, national security adviser, Peshawar corps commander and other senior officials attend security huddle in Peshawar on February 10, 2026. — Screengrab via video

PESHAWAR: A high-level meeting on Tuesday decided to hold Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 matches in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Peshawar stadium this year, as preparations for the upcoming edition of the tournament continue.

The decision was taken as arrangements for PSL 11 move forward, with the event scheduled to be held from March 26 to May 3.

The meeting, held at the Corps Headquarters, reviewed the province's security situation before giving the go-ahead for matches to be staged in Peshawar, read a statement.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, KP Chief Minister Sohail Afridi, national security adviser, Peshawar corps commander, and senior civil and military officials attended the meeting in Peshawar, it added.

The participants of the meeting paid tribute to civilians and security personnel who lost their lives in terrorist incidents across the country.

They decided to implement the provincial government's governance model in Malakand Division as a pilot, which will be monitored by the federal and provincial governments.

Upon success, the model will be implemented in phases in the affected districts of Khyber, Orakzai and Kurram.

A special sub-committee headed by the KP chief minister will hold monthly review meetings to oversee development projects and security operations in these districts.

The committee will include public representatives, the Peshawar corps commander, the chief secretary, the inspector general of police, provincial officials and federal representatives.

The meeting also decided to continue strict action against illegal SIM cards, explosives and extortion, while focusing on phased profiling of non-custom-paid vehicles.

'Good news for sports'

Separately, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, who is also the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), said that 60% of the national team's players belonged to KP, highlighting the province’s contribution to cricket.

"We are working with KP on domestic cricket and will give good news for cricket so that the talent here is not wasted," Naqvi said in a media talk. "We will collectively bring good news for sports in Peshawar."

He said a follow-up meeting of the apex committee had been held and that its details would be shared.

He also commended the KP police for their crucial role in the operation against the perpetrators of the February 6 Islamabad suicide attack, which left over 30 people martyred and dozens injured.

Naqvi said that the purpose of PCB's discussions with the International Cricket Council (ICC) was to highlight the injustice faced by Bangladesh.

He added that there was no personal agenda behind Pakistan's decision to announce a boycott of its scheduled game against India at the T20 World Cup 2026.

Pakistan had no demands other than what Bangladesh wanted, he said, adding that no conditions were set beyond that.