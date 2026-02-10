Sahibzada Farhan, Shaheen Afridi achieve major milestones in T20 WC 2026

Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan (left) and pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi during the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup group stage match between Pakistan and USA at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) Ground in Colombo on February 10, 2026. — AFP

Pakistan’s top-order batter Sahibzada Farhan and pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi reached major milestones during the ongoing T20 World Cup clash against the United States (USA), with Farhan completing 1,000 T20I runs and Shaheen making his 100th T20I appearance.

The top-order batter entered the fixture with 969 runs to his name in 40 innings, brought up his thousandth run in the shortest international format when he smashed Milind Kumar for a massive six on the final delivery of the fifth over.

The right-handed opener, as a result, became only the 10th Pakistani batter to score 1000 runs in men's T20Is, joining the likes of Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik and Shahid Afridi.

Apart from this, Shaheen, who made his T20I debut in 2018 against West Indies, became just the seventh Pakistani to feature in at least a hundred T20Is, joining the likes of Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik.

Babar has the most T20I appearances for Pakistan, featuring in 141 matches, 18 more than second-placed Malik.

Ahead of the aforementioned fixture, Shaheen was warmly congratulated by his teammates.

In a picture, fast bowler Naseem Shah was seen presenting him with the commemorative cap ahead of his landmark appearance for the country in the shortest format.

"Shaheen Shah Afridi receives cap from fellow pacer Naseem Shah on completing [100] T20I appearances," PCB captioned the picture.

In his 99 completed T20Is, Shaheen has picked up 129 wickets at a remarkable average of 21.34 with the help of two four-wicket hauls.

The 25-year-old also has 307 runs to his name in the shortest format, which came at a modest average of 13.95.