'Cakewalk': Green Shirts showered with praise after dominant win over USA

Pakistan beat USA by 32 runs to claim second consecutive victory in ongoing tournament

February 10, 2026

Pakistans Babar Azam (left) and captain Salman Agha celebrate a wicket during ICC Mens T20 World Cup match against USA at the SSC Ground, Colombo, February 10, 2026. — PCB
Social media erupted in praise for Pakistan following their commanding 32-run win over the United States of America (USA) in the 12th match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 on Tuesday.

The Green Shirts set a 191-run target for the USA on the back of a fiery half-century from Sahibzada Farhan, followed by quick knocks from Babar Azam and Shadab Khan.

Defending 191, Pakistan restricted the USA to 158-8 in their 20 overs, with spinner Usman Tariq leading the bowling attack with three wickets.

Fans heaped praise on the national side for the thumping victory in the game, with some recalling the heartbreak faced in the T20 World Cup 2024.


