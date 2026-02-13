'Wow, wow, wow': Internet is just as stunned as Australia after Zimbabwe's T20 World Cup win

Zimbabwe's Brian Bennett (C, back) celebrates with teammates after their team's win in the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup group stage match between Australia and Zimbabwe at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on February 13, 2026. — AFP

Zimbabwe sent social media into overdrive on Friday after pulling off a major shock against Australia in their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 group-stage clash at the R Premadasa Stadium.

Zimbabwe completed a memorable 23-run win, their second group-stage victory, after setting Australia 170 and then bowling the favourites out for 146 in a tense chase.

The surprise result triggered an immediate flood of reactions online, with fans and commentators struggling to process the scale of the upset. One post summed up the disbelief: “OMG Zimbabwe! wow!” while another read: “Wow wow wow, Zimbabwe”.

Another user summed up the shock by saying Zimbabwe beating Australia wasn’t on her “bingo card”, as stunned fans flooded timelines with disbelief and praise for Zimbabwe’s fight.

Others framed it as a landmark moment in the tournament. “First Big Upset in T20 World Cup 2026 ” wrote one user, adding: “Zimbabwe Beat Australia by 23 Runs.”

Several posts also revelled in Australia’s collapse, with one reaction saying: “Zimbabwe, what a win Australia all out #auvszim,” and another declaring: “What a win Zimbabwe embarrassment for Aussies #T20WorldCup”.

On X, a journalist wrote: “Zimbabwe have created history by beating Australia”, arguing the upset followed a confidence-hit run, losing to Pakistan and adding that Australia go quiet when “their batters fall like a pack of cards in Asia.”

Some fans focused on Zimbabwe’s resilience. “Zimbabwe proved that determination can shake even the strongest sides!” read one post, while another simply said: “Excellent win Zimbabwe”.

A number of users framed the result as a statement win for the underdogs. “Zimbabwe defeating and winning over Australia” wrote one fan, adding: “#WorldCup2026 is so exciting”.

Media personality Zainab Abbas called it deja vu, writing: “History repeating itself in 2026 as Australia loses to Zimbabwe again in a T20 WC, after losing to them in 2007. Brian Bennett at the top & Marumani setting a great platform in the first innings and some superb bowling at the death taking Zim over the line. Brilliant!”



