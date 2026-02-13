 
T20 World Cup: Thaker's fifty powers Canada to 150/7 against UAE

Dhaliwal scores 34 as Canada's second-highest run-getter; Siddique claims five-wicket haul for UAE

Sports Desk
February 13, 2026

Canadas Harsh Thaker celebrates completing half-century during ICC Mens T20 World Cup 2026 group stage match against UAE at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, on February 13, 2026. — AFP
Canada's Harsh Thaker celebrates completing half-century during ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 group stage match against UAE at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, on February 13, 2026. — AFP

Canada posted a 151-run target against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with Harsh Thaker's fifty during the 20th group stage match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, on Friday.

Batting first, Canada struggled to build partnerships as UAE's Junaid Siddique wreaked havoc with the ball, completing a brilliant five-wicket haul.

Thaker top-scored with a fighting 50 off 41 deliveries, including two fours and three sixes, before falling to Siddique.

Navneet Dhaliwal contributed a crucial 34 off 28 balls, featuring four boundaries, but was run out by Mohammad Arfan.

Shreyas Movva added a quick 21 off 21 deliveries, including two fours, before Siddique sent him back to the pavilion. Other Canadian batters failed to make significant contributions.

Openers Yuvraj Samra and captain Dilpreet Bajwa were Siddique’s first two scalps, scoring 5 and 11 runs respectively.

Nicholas Kirton was dismissed cheaply for four off six balls by Muhammad Jawadullah, while Jaskaran Singh remained unbeaten on four. Dilon Heyliger ended the innings with a six on the final delivery.

For UAE, Junaid Siddique was the standout performer, claiming 5/35 in four overs, with Muhammad Jawadullah supporting with one wicket.

