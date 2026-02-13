USA set 197-run target for Netherlands in T20 World Cup must-win game

USA's Saiteja Mukkamalla plays a shot during ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 group stage match against Netherlands at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, on February 13, 2026. — AFP

Saiteja Mukkamalla's explosive half-century powered the United States of America (USA) to a commanding total of 196 runs against the Netherlands in their must-win ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 clash at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, on Friday.

Netherlands captain Scott Edwards's decision to field first backfired as the USA piled up 196/6 in their 20 overs.

USA got off to a shaky start to their innings as opener Shayan Jahangir (20) fell victim to Kyle Klein on the penultimate delivery of the third over with just 27 runs on the board.

Following the early stutter, captain Monank Patel was then joined by Mukkamalla in the middle for an anchoring 45-run partnership for the second wicket, which culminated with the former's dismissal in the ninth over.

Patel was outfoxed by Bas de Leede's slower delivery and walked back after scoring 36 off 22 deliveries with the help of three fours and a six.

USA then suffered another setback as Fred Klaassen dismissed Sanjay Krishnamurthi (one) 11 balls later and thus were reduced to 105/3 in 11 overs.

Mukkamalla then shared a crucial 54-run partnership for the fourth wicket with Shubham Ranjane until eventually falling victim to de Leede, who spearheaded the Netherlands' bowling charge with sensational figures of 3/37 in his four overs.

Saiteja Mukkamalla remained the top-scorer for USA with a 51-ball 79, studded with five fours and four sixes.

Following his departure, Ranjane took the reins of the USA's batting expedition and ensured a strong finish by adding valuable runs at the backend despite losing partners at the other end. He made an unbeaten 48 off 24 deliveries, laced with three fours and two sixes.

For the Netherlands, Logan van Beek, Klaassen and Klein could pick up one wicket apiece besides de Leede.