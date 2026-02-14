Handshake or hard line?

India's Suryakumar Yadav and Pakistan's Salman Ali Agha during the coin toss at Asia Cup match on September 14, 2025. — Reuters

COLOMBO: Will there be any halt in the lingering shadow of the “no handshake” controversy that continues to hover over Indo-Pak cricket relations, or will it refuse to fade?

What began during the high-voltage clashes of the Asia Cup has now become a diplomatic talking point in Colombo, with uncertainty persisting despite a reported patch-up between stakeholders brokered by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Whether that understanding includes a reversal of the controversial pre-match and post-match no-handshake stance remains unclear. Sources within the cricketing fraternity say there is no official word yet on any revised protocol.

Even officials of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have maintained a studied silence, neither confirming nor denying if a thaw is expected in the frosty pre-match formalities.

On the other side, visiting Indian journalists have been candid. According to one senior journalist from Kolkata, the previous position is unlikely to change. “The policy of no handshake will probably continue. Jay Shah cannot easily step back from it, as it may not sit well politically back home,” he remarked, referring to the influential figure within the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The issue, he suggested, is no longer just about cricketing etiquette but has political undertones that make flexibility difficult.

Originally published in The News