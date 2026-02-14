South Africa clinch T20I series against Pakistan in rain-hit match

South Africa player in action against Pakistan at Willowmoore Park Cricket Stadium in Benoni, South Africa, February 14, 2026. — X/@TheRealPCBMedia

BENONI: Ayabonga Khaka’s incisive spell and captain Laura Wolvaardt’s unbeaten 40 off 29 balls guided South Africa to a six-wicket win over Pakistan in the rain-curtailed second T20I at Willowmoore Park on Friday.

Put in to chase 101 in a 14-over contest, the hosts reached the target with four balls to spare to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, after restricting Pakistan to 100 for 9.

South Africa began steadily through Tazmin Brits and Sune Luus, who added 30 before Luus was trapped lbw by Sadia Iqbal.

Brits continued to find the boundaries, while Wolvaardt settled in, the pair adding 36 for the second wicket to keep the asking rate under control.

Pakistan struck back in the middle overs, claiming the wickets of Brits and Dane van Niekerk, leaving South Africa needing 30 off the final four overs.

However, Wolvaardt remained composed, guiding the chase with smart placement and running.

She shared a crucial partnership with Marizanne Kapp before Nadine de Klerk sealed the win with a boundary in the 13.2nd over.

Earlier, rain delays had shortened the game, but South Africa’s bowlers struck early after opting to field.

Marizanne Kapp removed Muneeba Ali, while Masabata Klaas dismissed Gull Feroza and Eyman Fatima as Pakistan slumped to 28 for 3 inside the revised powerplay.

A run-out soon after further dented Pakistan’s momentum.

The disciplined South African attack continued through the middle overs, with contributions from Kayla Reyneke and Nonkululeko Mlaba, before Khaka delivered the decisive blow at the death.

Her three-wicket burst ensured Pakistan never gained a foothold, despite a late surge of 22 runs in the final three overs, which left them short of a defendable total.