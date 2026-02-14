T20 World Cup: Tucker, Delany smash Oman as Ireland post towering total

Ireland's Ross Adair (right) and Harry Tector bump their bats during the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup group stage match between Ireland and Oman at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground in Colombo on February 14, 2026. — AFP

Ireland posted a mammoth total of 235-5 against Oman in the Group B encounter of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground in Colombo on Saturday.

After being asked to bat, Ireland got off to a shaky start as they lost opener Tim Tector early in the first over after scoring just five off four deliveries from Shakeel Ahmed.

The team slipped further when Ross Adair and Harry Tector were dismissed for 14 each, leaving Ireland reeling at 45-3 in five overs.

Skipper Harry Tector and Curtis Campher steadied the innings with a decent partnership, but Campher fell for 12 off seven balls, including two fours, to Aamir Kaleem.

The innings gained momentum when Lorcan Tucker joined Gareth Delany, both attacking aggressively against Oman’s bowling.

Runs flowed freely as Ireland crossed the 100-run mark, with Delany in scintillating form. He raised his fifty and shared a crucial 101-run partnership for the fourth wicket with Tucker.

Tucker himself was unstoppable, pushing the team past 150 runs while reaching his 11th T20I half-century. Delany eventually fell for 56 off 30 balls, hitting three fours and four sixes, caught by Shah Faisal.

Ireland finished strongly with late fireworks. George Dockrell remained unbeaten on 35 off just nine balls, smashing five sixes, while Tucker stayed not out with 94 off 51 deliveries, including 10 fours and four sixes, helping Ireland post a commanding total.