Babar stresses calmness ahead of T20 World Cup clash with India

Pakistan's Babar Azam in action during the first ODI against South Africa at The Boland Oval in Paarl on December 17, 2024. — AFP

Former Pakistan captain and standout batter Babar Azam has shared his thoughts ahead of the eagerly awaited blockbuster showdown with India in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, set for Sunday at the R Premadasa Stadium.

In an interview with ESPNcricinfo, Babar spoke about the unparalleled intensity and worldwide attention that a Pakistan-India clash invariably commands.

He emphasised the pressure these matches bring — not just from fans, but from the responsibility of representing the nation on a massive stage.

"Like you said, a Pakistan-India match is always high intensity. The whole world and the fans are involved. Even with so many people watching, it plays out on different levels, and expectations naturally rise," Babar said.

Drawing from his own experience, the 31-year-old stressed the importance of maintaining composure and managing expectations.

Babar highlighted how staying calm and not getting distracted by external opinions can make a crucial difference, especially for younger players navigating the hype of high-profile encounters.

"I’ve been part of many matches, and we’ve learnt that the more we stay cool, relaxed, and don’t listen to what people say, the better it is. Youngsters often get excited and talk about it, but if you stay easy and tension-free, it always works in your favour," he added.

It is pertinent to mention that both teams remain unbeaten in the group stage so far. Pakistan has registered victories over the Netherlands and the USA, while India has defeated the USA and Namibia.

Historically, India and Pakistan have met 16 times in T20 Internationals, with India winning 13 and Pakistan three.

In T20 World Cup encounters, the two sides have clashed eight times, with India leading 6-1 and one match ending in a tie.