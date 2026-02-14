T20 World Cup: New Zealand post 176-run target against South Africa

New Zealand's Tim Seifert (R) and Finn Allen bump their fists during the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup group stage match between New Zealand and South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 14, 2026. — AFP

After being invited to bat, New Zealand set a 176-run target for South Africa in the 24th group match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, on Saturday.

A collective batting effort helped New Zealand accumulate a formidable total against South Africa despite Marco Jansen's four-wicket haul.

The Blackcaps finished at 175/7 in their 20 overs, courtesy of a 74-run partnership between Mark Chapman and Daryl Mitchell.

The Blackcaps got off to a spirited start as their in-form opening pair of Finn Allen and Tim Seifert raised 33 runs in 3.2 overs before Jansen gave South Africa their first breakthrough by dismissing the latter, who made 13 off nine deliveries with the help of one six and a four.

Allen then shared a brief 24-run partnership with Rachin Ravindra (13) before both fell victim to Jansen in the sixth over, bringing the total down to 58/3.

The right-handed opener remained a notable run-getter for New Zealand, scoring a 17-ball 31, laced with four fours and two sixes.

New Zealand then suffered another setback in the next over when Keshav Maharaj cleaned up Glenn Phillips (one) and thus slipped further to 64/4.

Following the slump, Chapman and Mitchell launched a recovery by putting together 74 runs for the fifth wicket before both perished in quick succession.

Chapman remained the top-scorer for New Zealand with a 26-ball 48, studded with six fours and two sixes, while Mitchell made 32 off 24 deliveries, comprising two fours and a six.

Experienced all-rounder James Neesham then added valuable runs at the backend with an unbeaten 23-run cameo, coming off 15 deliveries and featuring three boundaries.

Jansen was the pick of the bowlers for South Africa, taking four wickets for 40 runs in his four overs, while Lungi Ngidi, Corbin Bosch and Maharaj made one scalp apiece.