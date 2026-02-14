 
Geo News

T20 World Cup 2026: Geo Super to broadcast Pakistan vs India match live

Geo News has also arranged special transmissions throughout the day to amplify excitement surrounding the blockbuster fixture

By
Web Desk
|

February 14, 2026

Pakistan and India’s fans are pictured with flags inside the stadium before the match in Dubai International Stadium UAE. — Reuters/File
The countdown has begun. Hearts are racing. The biggest and most electrifying contest in the world of cricket is once again set to grip fans around the globe.

In one of the most high-voltage matches of the T20 World Cup 2026, traditional rivals Pakistan and India will face off on Sunday on Sri Lankan soil. The match will begin at 6:30pm and will be broadcast live on Pakistan’s first private sports channel, Geo Super.

Meanwhile, Geo News has also arranged special transmissions throughout the day to amplify the excitement surrounding the blockbuster fixture. 

To provide expert insights and in-depth analysis, renowned former cricketers, distinguished commentators, and seasoned analysts will come together for one of the biggest cricket transmissions.

