'Heartbreaking': Cricket fraternity urges urgent medical care for Imran Khan

PTI founder Imran Khan pictured after appearing at the Lahore High Court on March 17, 2023. — AFP

Cricket fraternity, including his former teammates, called for urgent medical care for former prime minister Imran Khan amid reports that he has nearly lost vision in his right eye.

The former premier's family and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) — the political party he founded after his cricket career — voiced concerns over his health following reports of his eye ailment.

The former ruling party and Imran's sister, Aleem Khan, demanded that the PTI founder be shifted to Islamabad’s Shifa International Hospital to restore his eyesight.

Legendary pacer Wasim Akram, who was part of the Imran-led team that won the 1992 Cricket World Cup, said it was "heartbreaking to hear our skipper Imran Khan going through health issues".

"I sincerely hope the authorities take this seriously and ensure he receives the best possible medical care. Wishing him strength, a speedy recovery, and a full return to good health," he wrote in a post on X.

Former captain Waqar Younis, another teammate, said Imran, a "national hero", was suffering a health emergency and required urgent treatment.

"I humbly request the related authorities he gets the appropriate treatment in a timely manner. Get well soon skipper. Wishing him a complete and speedy recovery," he wrote.

Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja termed it "an emotional meltdown" to see Imran suffering and losing vision in one eye. "I hope humanity prevails and his suffering is reduced."

Former pacer Shoaib Akhtar shared similar views, expressing hope that the PTI founder gets the best treatment.

"I'm wishing him a speedy recovery," he wrote in a post on X.

The calls come as Parliamentary Affairs Minister Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry confirmed that the government decided to shift Imran to the hospital.

Taking to his X handle, the minister said, "Considering his [Imran] health, it has been decided to shift him [PTI founder] to the hospital and form a medical board."

He said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)-led government prioritises humanitarianism and legal requirements, adding that it is the government's responsibility to provide facilities to every prisoner as per the law.

"There should be no politics on sensitive issues like health," he said, urging the PTI to avoid baseless propaganda or political point-scoring over Imran’s health.

The government is fulfilling its responsibilities, the minister added.