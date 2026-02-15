Usman Tariq in focus as India 'copy' Pakistan spinner ahead of World Cup clash

The collage of photos shows Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav (left) and Pakistan spinner Usman Tariq. — ICC

India captain Suryakumar Yadav was spotted mimicking the bowling action of Pakistan’s mystery spinner Usman Tariq during a training session ahead of their blockbuster clash in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

The high-voltage encounter is scheduled to take place at the R Premadasa Stadium on Sunday (today).

Indian batters, commentators and former cricketers appear increasingly wary of Usman, with “how to face Usman” dominating the build-up.

India’s net sessions in Colombo reflected those concerns, as bowlers were asked to replicate Tariq’s action and batters were repeatedly put through the same look.

In a video shared on the social media platforms of the International Cricket Council (ICC), Suryakumar can be seen replicating Tariq’s unique action in the nets as part of India’s preparation to counter the spinner’s unorthodox style.

The clip quickly went viral, with fans reacting strongly and suggesting India were taking extra precautions against the mystery bowler, whom they are set to face for the first time in international cricket.

Speaking ahead of the match, Suryakumar addressed questions about Tariq’s unusual action.

"Even in an exam, if a question comes out of the syllabus, you have to attempt it. You can't leave it," he said. “He's a different character, but we won’t surrender to him. We’ve practised, and the whole team is very excited.”

Tariq, reportedly inspired by former India captain MS Dhoni, has attracted attention for his distinctive bowling style, which has troubled several batters.

The tall off-spinner has impressed in the ongoing tournament, claiming five wickets in two matches. Overall, he has taken 11 wickets in four T20Is at an outstanding average of 7.90 and an economy rate of 5.93.

His action, however, has previously come under scrutiny. During Australia’s recent T20I tour of Pakistan, Australian batter Cameron Green was seen making a gesture widely interpreted as questioning Tariq’s bowling action.

This was not the first time the spinner had been reported. He was flagged during Pakistan Super League seasons nine and 10, but his action was officially cleared on both occasions.

Addressing the issue last year, Tariq explained that the natural bend in his elbows often leads to confusion.

'There are two corners on my elbow that make it hard for me to straighten,' he said. 'I underwent two tests in labs in Pakistan, and my action was cleared within a week. I wasn’t told to change anything. I was confident because I knew I wasn't throwing.'

Historically, India and Pakistan have faced each other 16 times in T20 Internationals, with India winning 13 and Pakistan three.

In T20 World Cup history, the two sides have met eight times, with India holding a 7-1 advantage, underlining the intensity and enduring drama of cricket’s fiercest rivalry.