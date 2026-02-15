T20 World Cup: Dipendra's 58 lifts Nepal to 133 against West Indies

Nepal's middle-order batter Dipendra Singh Airee plays a shot during T20 World Cup 2026 clash against West Indies at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, India, February 15, 2026. — Facebook/@CricketAssociationOfNepalOfficial

Middle-order batter Dipendra Singh Airee scored a fighting half-century, lifting Nepal to 133/8 against the West Indies in the 25th match of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, on Sunday.

Batting first, Nepal suffered an early blow as Kushal Bhurtel was dismissed for just one run off three balls by Akeal Hosein in the very first over.

The innings continued to wobble, with skipper Rohit Paudel and wicketkeeper Aasif Shaikh falling cheaply for five and 11 runs, respectively, to Matthew Forde and Jason Holder, leaving Nepal struggling at 17-3 in 4.1 overs.

Holder struck again to remove Aarif Sheikh for two runs, while Shamar Joseph dismissed Lokesh Bam for 13 off 15 deliveries, featuring two fours.

Roston Chase then accounted for Gulsan Jha, who scored 11 off 14, as Nepal’s score slumped to 73-6 in the 15th over.

A late partnership between Dipendra Singh Airee and Sompal Kami steadied the innings, adding 54 runs and helping Nepal cross the 100-run mark.

Airee brought up his fifty, finishing on 58 off 47 balls with three fours and three sixes.

However, the partnership was broken when Dipendra fell, and Karan KC was dismissed by Holder in the same over, leaving Nepal at 127-8 in 19.2 overs.

Sompal Kami remained unbeaten on 26 off 15 deliveries, contributing four boundaries, as Nepal posted a total of 133-8.

Playing XIs

Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Rohit Paudel (c), Dipendra Singh Airee, Aarif Sheikh, Lokesh Bam, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Nandan Yadav and Sandeep Lamichhane.

West Indies: Brandon King, Shai Hope (c/wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie and Shamar Joseph.



This is a developing story and is being updated with further details.