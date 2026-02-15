Pakistan win toss, opt to bat first against India in Womens Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026

Pakistan A captain Hafsa Khalid (second right) and her Indian counterpart Radha Yadav present for toss in a match of ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars Women's 2026 at Tardthai Cricket Ground in Bangkok, Thailand on February 15, 2026. — PCB

Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first against arch-rival India in the ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars Women's 2026 at the Tardthai Cricket Ground in Bangkok on Sunday.

Pakistan A and India A have been placed in Group A alongside Nepal and the United Arab Emirates, and are playing their second match of the tournament. Pakistan opened their campaign with a victory over Nepal, while India suffered a surprise defeat to the UAE in their first game.

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Yusra Amir (wk), Shawazul Zulfiqar, Omalina Sohail, Huraina Sajjad, Hafsa Khalid (c), Gul Rukh, Eman Naseer, Waheeda Akhtar, Anosha, Momina Raisat and Neha Shireen.

India: Humaira Kaazi, Vrinda Dinesh, Tejal Hasabnis, Anushka Sharma, Radha Yadav (c), Mamatha Madiwal (wk), Tanuja Kanwer, Prema Rawat, Minnu Mani, Saima Thakor and Jintimani Kalita.



This is a developing story and is being updated with further details.